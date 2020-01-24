salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,524 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 42.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 54.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in salesforce.com by 154.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 29.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,764 shares of company stock valued at $67,994,833 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

