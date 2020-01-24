SALT Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io, Kyber Network and IDEX. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $74,124.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.94 or 0.03183860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00202714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, AirSwap, ABCC, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

