Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

