SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.30 ($152.67).

Shares of SAP opened at €126.60 ($147.21) on Friday. SAP has a 1-year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 1-year high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €122.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

