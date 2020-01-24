SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €175.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.23% from the company’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.30 ($152.67).

Get SAP alerts:

ETR SAP opened at €126.60 ($147.21) on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a 12 month high of €125.96 ($146.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.21.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.