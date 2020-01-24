savedroid (SVD) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. savedroid has a market cap of $275,878.00 and $20.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.08 or 0.05497679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002359 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

