SBI (SBHGF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st.

SBI stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. SBI has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SBI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

