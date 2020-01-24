Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $484,079.00 and approximately $318.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.