SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,320

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,145.78 ($41.38).

SDR traded up GBX 44 ($0.58) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,261 ($42.90). 194,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,308.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,088.32. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.60.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

