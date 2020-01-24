SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

SHNWF opened at $42.20 on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

