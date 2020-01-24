Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stake Reduced by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 3.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000.

FNDF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. 22,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $29.21.

