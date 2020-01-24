Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 97,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 388,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.32. 6,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,413. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.54 and a 12-month high of $98.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

