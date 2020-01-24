Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

