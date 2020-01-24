Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SWM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. 149,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

