Scott N. Flanders Sells 89,278 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott N. Flanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of eHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $3,181,082.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $26.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,841,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.16. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 50.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter worth $46,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 5.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth $32,441,000.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of eHealth from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

