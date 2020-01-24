Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Boosted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after buying an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 568,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,567,000 after buying an additional 401,361 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,688,546. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $63.23. 2,871,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,105. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

