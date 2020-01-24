Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

