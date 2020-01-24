SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 148,803 shares during the quarter. SeaSpine makes up approximately 1.4% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of SeaSpine worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 6.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth $1,512,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other SeaSpine news, CEO Keith Valentine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.15. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.