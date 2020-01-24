Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) Insider Sells 103,680 Shares of Stock

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) insider Paul Anthony Lynam sold 103,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39), for a total transaction of £1,607,040 ($2,113,970.01).

Shares of LON:STB traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,580 ($20.78). 113,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,578.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,413.90. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

