Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,556 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after acquiring an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,238,000 after acquiring an additional 182,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 308,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,588,579. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

