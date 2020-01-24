Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. 499,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

