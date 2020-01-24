Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.62 on Friday, hitting $315.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.05 and its 200 day moving average is $352.66. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

