Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 72,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 69,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.27. 19,005,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

