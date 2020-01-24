Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,367 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,474,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.28 and its 200 day moving average is $206.45. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.