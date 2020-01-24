Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,561. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCT. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

