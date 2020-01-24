Selfkey (KEY) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $1.33 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.50 or 0.05539878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127879 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034014 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002404 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.