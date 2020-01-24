Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Cowen

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. Semtech has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,735. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 147,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,152 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,135 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 330,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

