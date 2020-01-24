Semux (SEM) Price Tops $0.0839 on Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1,723.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00017947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003465 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000133 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

