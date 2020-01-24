Sentinel Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $30,916.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

