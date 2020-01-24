Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, DDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, GDAC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

