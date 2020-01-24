SF Capital (SFCP) Achieves Market Cap of $14,709.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, SF Capital has traded up 55.6% against the dollar. One SF Capital token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $14,709.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,198,265 tokens.

SF Capital's official website is www.sfcapital.io.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

SF Capital can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

