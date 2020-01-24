Shake Shack Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Shake Shack stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,069.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after buying an additional 224,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Shake Shack by 770.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 159,919 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 615.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at about $7,701,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

