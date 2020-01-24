Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Shell Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 103.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.1%.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.47. 602,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

