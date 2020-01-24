SHIELD (XSH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. SHIELD has a market cap of $77,722.00 and $18.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,344.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.01915651 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.03718795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00641801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00726480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00100669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010932 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00580868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh.

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

