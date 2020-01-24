Shift (SHIFT) Achieves Market Cap of $200,697.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Shift has a total market cap of $200,697.00 and $440.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,698,666 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

