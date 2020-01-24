Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik Sells 54,920 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 54,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $2,412,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $4,334,142.24.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $2,511,818.98.

SWAV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. 180,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

