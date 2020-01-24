Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.12. 1,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,201. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.96.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $4,334,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,080 shares of company stock worth $21,151,141.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,836,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,190,000 after buying an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

