Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SAE opened at €46.50 ($54.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $561.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 12 month high of €44.25 ($51.45). The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.06.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

