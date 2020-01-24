Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Shopify by 698.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,836,000 after acquiring an additional 162,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Shopify by 68.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,770,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Shopify by 422.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP traded down $11.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,295. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -409.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.42. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $476.79.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.43.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

