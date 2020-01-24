ShowHand Market Capitalization Hits $18,868.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $18,868.00 and approximately $4,351.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.42 or 0.03089980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00123432 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.