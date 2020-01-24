SIBCoin (SIB) Price Tops $0.0269 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $488,287.00 and $1,825.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,338.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.01918968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.03715791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00641951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00726803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00100625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010954 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00580743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,159,216 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

