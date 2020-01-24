Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,304,000 after buying an additional 130,861 shares during the period.

SLYV stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3476 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

