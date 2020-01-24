Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 5,471 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000.

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,577. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2121 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

