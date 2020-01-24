Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 9,591 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $537,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $1,882,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 667.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 59,283 shares during the period.

TIPX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. 18,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,740. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $19.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

