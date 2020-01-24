Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,408. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3131 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

