Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 4,559 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,567,000 after purchasing an additional 737,634 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,909.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 568,072 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 576.6% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 577,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 491,727 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $17,097,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.74. 16,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,673. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

