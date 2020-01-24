Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,128,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,023,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853,538. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

