Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 4,399,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,947,507. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

