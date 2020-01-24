Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CDK Global by 73.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. 8,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,202. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

