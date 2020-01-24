Signet Financial Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174,376 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,567,000 after acquiring an additional 245,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,938,000 after acquiring an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,630,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,642,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,000 after acquiring an additional 127,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 11,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,987. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

